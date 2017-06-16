Barn Hacks And Other Projects

Have a post on it?

Let’s see it! It’s been a while since I had a good project, would love some ideas!

Or tell me about a barn/horse project, even if you don’t exactly have a post on it. I want to make something! 🙂

We’ve talked about this before – I really don’t care for just “sitting around”. A new idea to test would come in handy now!

There are a few small projects on my home page under the “Dressage On A Dime Tips” title, if you scroll down far enough. You can see the level of difficulty there…Not Pinterest worthy. Seriously, nothing advanced, and mostly with a glue gun, paint, or whatever..

Yes, very low-level project ideas are welcome:

Remember the Salt Stone Testing Station? Zip ties and baling twine set the bar really low here:

Most of my projects turn out too plain ugly to be blog worthy. Or they weren’t horse related. From you – anything goes. I need some ideas!

Some painful memories to get things started –

Fleece saddle cover (Actually I love it.):

Homemade horse-measuring stick:

Textile material bridle wall-cover (to protect from new-wood sap) with bridle-hangers on magnetic hooks (to avoid making holes in new wood.):

Bigger project with help of hubby – 3 sided matted shelter and gate tree-planters made of painted feed buckets:

Yes, he’s awesome.



She broke the window door like any good horse would.



Crystal embellishment on leather boots:

Makeover wood chandelier with horse-safe acrylic crystals for tack room:

Wood pallet mud-buster for out-door wash-rack:

Crystal bling brow band:

Cheesy show whip:

There’s been more…

This is also very handy when you feel your horse kind of sucks, and you’ve got no tools to fix it. – “Hello!!? It’s your OWN riding!” Well, a diversion. Just saying. For others, there’s tack shopping. But pointing that out would be so snarky.



Need new ideas!