Expensive car trunk load for a day.
These four saddles – Now available through Stoppani Saddles. They should all find a happy new home soon!
Also sharing my trainer, at the end of a long journey to bring a particular, beautiful chestnut stallion, Fenix XXXIII, to Grand Prix yesterday.
He had a fantastic début at this pinnacle level, after 6 years of training with her and a devastating, possibly-career-ending injury just a year and a half ago.
Proud of them both!
Inspiration Sunday!
8 thoughts on “When Your Cargo Load Is Very Valuable”
Those saddles look like quality leather. And I love how happy she looks in her photo. Tell her I said congratulations!
Super nice saddles – I’m glad they’re all stored somewhere other than with me now 🙂
Fenix will go again in the GP next month – she’d like to qualify for the CDS championships, which are right up here in our neighborhood this year. Exciting if they make it!!
Magic braids get you through every time.
I’ll tell you the secret to why he had them, and not the double french braid he normally has at shows (super thick Andy stallion mane. well, you may be familiar…) – he’s rubbed out a huge tuft of mane on his neck! Very inconvenient of him to decide to do that this year, again…
Great inspiration. The recovery from a serious injury is always a great inspiration to all of us. Congrats to her and to her horse.
I just love it. So many times we hear of all the horses that never make it through a big injury, and it’s so gloomy. This is a GREAT example of how strong they can truly be, and how exceptionally well things can turn out sometimes! 🙂
CONGRATULATIONS FENIX!!!!!!!! YAY!!!!! Yes, I would have to say that is one high-quality load of cargo!!!! 😀
4 saddles… Ugh. Felt like I almost needed better insurance just to dare to leave the car alone 😉
