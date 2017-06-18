When Your Cargo Load Is Very Valuable

Expensive car trunk load for a day.

These four saddles – Now available through Stoppani Saddles. They should all find a happy new home soon!

Also sharing my trainer, at the end of a long journey to bring a particular, beautiful chestnut stallion, Fenix XXXIII, to Grand Prix yesterday.

He had a fantastic début at this pinnacle level, after 6 years of training with her and a devastating, possibly-career-ending injury just a year and a half ago.

Proud of them both!

Inspiration Sunday!