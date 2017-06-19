It’s ON!
As soon as the heat sets in, Gray Mare shows up to work looking like a dead rat. Poor baby.
Who would work a horse in weather like this..? Half the U.S raise their hands. The rest shake their head. I’ve got one foot in each boat.
Truly, she falls asleep as soon as she comes in to the cross ties. And yes, this is before 10 am.
Luckily, she perks up once we get going.
This will be an interesting week… Wide tree SDL has been upgraded to an even wider all new County. We’re going to ride, and sweat, and maybe, possibly, still feel even better. Yay! Both of us. (Say it loud and then it’s true.)
Oldest boy – off to week #2 of adventure. Youngest boy, stuck at home with me. Later this week, some blurry riding shots from him.
Stay cool and have fun with your horses in the heat wave!
7 thoughts on “Crazy Heat Week”
I’ve found that it’s moderately helpful to hose the horses off in with cool water before tacking up when it’s uber hot like this….
I like doing that too when it’s just too grueling!
Rode a Friesian for some time, and I started that with her in the early spring already 😉
Come to think of it, I need a hosing too…
We’re giving our herd at Sunrise Horse Rescue buckets of “pellet tea” — a wee scoop of regular hay pellets or Safe Choice soaked in lots and lots of water — to try to keep them hydrated and stave off colic. Meanwhile, no “dead rat” was ever so well groomed as your gray mare! She has a better pedicure than I do 🙂
Yes to the Mash, to soup, or in your case, tea!! (love it, never heard it called that)
And thank you for noticing her “cleanliness”. Ugh. Gray horses… Glad you can’t see the back side, blackish tail. They’ve got tar weed in the pasture and unless she has a shampoo every 2 days her tail looks like she’s a chainsmoker 😦
(Nope, not shampooing every 2 days)
You’re right, I think pedi looks better than mine too 😉
My horse also has that dead rat look down pat. Life is hard for a horse.
Saps the energy out of them… Although she’s eager enough to come it, nice and shaded and the flies don’t come i there.
Wondering how this will work for us at next months show…
Feeling it here too!
