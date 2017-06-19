Crazy Heat Week

Horses, Every Day

It’s ON!

As soon as the heat sets in, Gray Mare shows up to work looking like a dead rat. Poor baby.

horse sleeping in cross ties

Who would work a horse in weather like this..?  Half the U.S raise their hands.  The rest shake their head.  I’ve got one foot in each boat.

bridling tired horse

Truly, she falls asleep as soon as she comes in to the cross ties.  And yes, this is before 10 am.

preparing to ride in heat

Luckily, she perks up once we get going.

This will be an interesting week… Wide tree SDL has been upgraded to an even wider all new County.  We’re going to ride, and sweat, and maybe, possibly, still feel even better.  Yay!  Both of us.  (Say it loud and then it’s true.)

riding in hot weather

Oldest boy – off to week #2 of adventure.  Youngest boy, stuck at home with me.  Later this week, some blurry riding shots from him.

avoiding heat exhaustion with horses

Stay cool and have fun with your horses in the heat wave!

Crazy Heat Week

