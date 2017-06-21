Waiting For A…

Magical ride.

It’s been a while. I’d like to have one. Please. It will happen. Sure of it. Any day now. Many of us waiting, right? 🙂

While waiting, sharing some lily pads. Since this picture was taken, another 4 feet of the small pond has dried out.

This one, is for Alli.

She writes at Alli Farkas Artist Adventures, with lots of much more special lily pads… Take a peek if you like.

OK, this morning was a pretty steep trail ride, easier tomorrow. Maybe Friday will be that “special” day, where more things feel like they click…

I’m ready!