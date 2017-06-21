Waiting For A…

Horses, Every Day

Magical ride.

It’s been a while.  I’d like to have one.  Please.  It will happen.  Sure of it.  Any day now.  Many of us waiting, right? 🙂

While waiting, sharing some lily pads.  Since this picture was taken, another 4 feet of the small pond has dried out.

This one, is for Alli.

lilly pads in pond

She writes at Alli Farkas Artist Adventures, with lots of much more special lily pads…  Take a peek if you like.

OK, this morning was a pretty steep trail ride, easier tomorrow.  Maybe Friday will be that “special” day, where more things feel like they click…

I’m ready!

starting the sitting trot

dressage blog

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

3 thoughts on “Waiting For A…

  1. It’s a couple of days that I follow your blog…I am a rider and a breeder in Italy, so normally inclined to horse world. I really like your covered riding yard [don’t know whether is there a more appropriate way to call it :)]

    1. I like it too! It’s very spacious, has GGT footing, and the exact size dressage court set up inside, very helpful.
      Pretty much all the courts here in California are open, it’s so hot. I’d be curious to see how they look in Italy. I’m familiar with Northern European arenas, and Spanish ones, but that’s it.

