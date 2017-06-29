Training, Going Back And Forth

Riders, we all fall in that hole sometimes.

Improving some, and then almost without noticing it, going backwards in the training. Several rides start cropping up where you’re wondering – just what happened?

For a while we were working on other things but now, back to basics. Simple transitions from free walk, to walk, (how hard can it be!?) to trot, canter, back to trot.

Without someone saying Neh, I’m going to counter flex, brace and push back, fall out, resist, move like an insect, or anything else creative.

Going to buckle down on that for a couple of rides, bringing my first level horse back to where we were. Let you know how it goes.

Ω

Tiny bit less noise from this blog lately, right? Almost quiet.

There’s a tight, tight, schedule of, something else… I’ve run out of hours.

Look in any category, and find wonderful writers with so much to say, well thought out words and intricate patterns of sentences laced just so, evoking just what they were intended to.

It takes a lot of patience to create, I’m sure. An art.

Before running out of hours, I really enjoyed stumbling on posts laying it out there, sharing absolutely unique stories, heartbreak, struggles, and interesting twirls from lives in posts of so many various forms. Inspiring or painful reads, fleshing themselves out in snippets available to any one up late having a hard time falling asleep.

This site keeps it Short and Straight, with horses and horse training, not all that personal.

But you’ve been around for so long we’re becoming friends. Thought I should tell you why it’s been a little more quiet. Nothing illegal, sure. Just many hours each week directed on something, else.

Unfaithfulness. Fill you in this weekend.