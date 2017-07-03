Breaking In Tall Boots

Bending and flexing…

In the old boots, the Ariat Volant’s that simply won’t die, (Announced their death last winter but they haven’t decomposed yet.) tacking up is no problem.

Somehow stuck with three new, or newish, pairs that need full breaking in. Riding with the zippers open at the top, heel lifts, and tack sponges folded at the top edge, is more of a survival strategy. They still hurt and chafe. Who’s got time for that?!

Absolutely no bending like this in them.

Current offenders are the Ariat Volant V’s, the Ariat Volant S’s, and the De Niro Ride and Fly’s. Good times!

Magical Breaking In Tips welcome 🙂