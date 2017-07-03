Bending and flexing…
In the old boots, the Ariat Volant’s that simply won’t die, (Announced their death last winter but they haven’t decomposed yet.) tacking up is no problem.
Somehow stuck with three new, or newish, pairs that need full breaking in. Riding with the zippers open at the top, heel lifts, and tack sponges folded at the top edge, is more of a survival strategy. They still hurt and chafe. Who’s got time for that?!
Absolutely no bending like this in them.
Current offenders are the Ariat Volant V’s, the Ariat Volant S’s, and the De Niro Ride and Fly’s. Good times!
Magical Breaking In Tips welcome 🙂
7 thoughts on “Breaking In Tall Boots”
All the best,, All the best,,All the best,,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty certain that top boots are the equestrian equivalent of point ballet slippers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! A necessary evil. A tool. A protection still instrument of torture.
Yeah, I’ll go with ballet slippers! Remembering those 7-8 years of young age ballet, with little cotton balls in the front to soak up blood once we’d graduated to the pointe slippers 🙂
I’m not sold on the boot concept yet, but still refuse to ride in half chaps, way too wobbly and clowny feel for me.
So, suffering 🙂
LikeLike
I have De Niros (not the ride and flys, just the regular dressage boots), and I found there was almost no break in time at all! If you get the right size, they work within a couple of rides. Incredible boots. Although crouching like that to put on horse boots is a tough exercise for almost any boot (or body, for that matter). LOVE my De Niro boots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same as my trainer, she loves them!! I still won’t believe the “no break in time” though. She says the same but whatevs – I’ve got little meek tulip skin and frail tendons. A little sock-rub the wrong way and I’m out of commission for 3 days. Perhaps slight exaggeration 😉
Seriously, I’ve had to stick with tallboots with the new, more ergonomical, footbeds. As soon as I try with something more dressy, my feet can’t run as well. Still really love the De Niros though!
Maybe in 15 years, once showing above 4th. (Please be sooner.)
LikeLike
Have no breaking-in tips except wearing the darn things. I put large band-aids over the spots I know are going to get hurt…and after-the-fact for the spots that I didn’t anticipate. My Ariats were the worst. Since then I’ve had two pairs of Mountain Horse which felt pretty comfortable right from the get-go. I never put the boots on, however, until I’ve finished tacking up. Just a personal preference (I hate dirty anything, so I refuse to work in my riding boots because I know they’ll get ugly really quickly…muck shoes/boots take all the punishment even though changing footwear is a bit inconvenient).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes for the Mountain Horse – never had a problem with them in the past. (What am I doing with the Ariats?!!!)
I usually keep my jogging shoes on until the very last too, but often, especially when talking and getting distracted, I change before the last “thing” is done and then end up doing that in the tall boots. Usually OK, since I keep separate schooling and showing boots.
Right now I just can’t wait until this stage is over with and I can just schlep them on and go without putting another thought. Oh yeah, and shorten the leathers a hole again…
LikeLike