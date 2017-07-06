Gray mare will make it to the showring again this weekend.
Half the accomplishment right? Just making it there; fit, healthy, ready, paperwork in order, time and money and transportation in place. Just as happy every time it works out!
Same venue, Valiosa has been there many times over and will act like the pro she isn’t.
If we make it to another show location next time, I’ll have to be ready for a lot more tension. Hopefully less than in Lodi, where she bolted and we almost left the ring.
Sunday, she’ll go in First Level Test 2 and First Level Test 3. Bit of a stretch there with Test 3 but some time has to be the first. Fun times!
Go Gray Mare!
4 thoughts on “Showtime On Sunday!”
You two make an elegant pair, and I’m sure you’ll be spectacular at the show (for all the RIGHT reasons)!
yay! love the photos! good luck!
You two are stunning together. I’m showing too so we’ll have fun together (sort of). Do you think your husband could take photos of me? 😀
We can compare 1-3 scores after this weekend. I’m betting on landing me some 5’s 😂
