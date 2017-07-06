Showtime On Sunday!

Horses, Every Day

Gray mare will make it to the showring again this weekend.

Half the accomplishment right?  Just making it there; fit, healthy, ready, paperwork in order, time and money and transportation in place.  Just as happy every time it works out!

horse blogging
My wonderful supportive husband may just show up and take pictures again in one of the tests. Not sure we need any more geeky ones like this 🙂

Same venue, Valiosa has been there many times over and will act like the pro she isn’t.

calm dressage horse at show

If we make it to another show location next time, I’ll have to be ready for a lot more tension.  Hopefully less than in Lodi, where she bolted and we almost left the ring.

Sunday, she’ll go in First Level Test 2 and First Level Test 3.  Bit of a stretch there with Test 3 but some time has to be the first.  Fun times!

 

Go Gray Mare!

dressage horse on the bit

