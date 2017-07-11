Surprising Show Results – And The Secret To Surviving Heat

Sunday, in the baking hot inferno, Gray Mare did really well at First Level again.

Although everyone else said it was soooo much better, you know, since it wasn’t even 108 like the day before.

Quick secret to surviving horse shows in the heat – spend hours, for weeks, working with them in the heat first. Fully clothed, no Scandinavian dilly dallying with water misters and shortened days. Absolutely no breaks indoors in A/C.

I deal incredibly poorly with heat, so to enhance the process, I’ve added some daytime runs in the sun. (Sometimes panicking, stopping behind a retirement center to rinse off with their garden hose, but why admit that publicly?..)

So there you go – horse show heat conquered!

Valiosa did wonderfully, although mostly rode like a tense ball at both First Level Test 2 and First Level Test 3. Goal this year: figure out how to ride the tense ball better.

Today, photobomb.

The free walk in both tests got an 8.5! Quarter-Cross mare delivered the impossible! She never fails to surprise. ⇓

Trot lengthening.

This time out, she was sensitive and with some engine. The first canter transition, with a kick, buck, and this interpretative snake move got only a 3.

The score for First Level Test 2 was 64.7 (Yay!)

In First Level Test 3 she scored 60.1, with 7.5 on one canter transition, and only 3 on the other where we got the wrong lead and got very disconnected on the diagonal. (It’s our specialty, so no surprise there.)

So happy with her and she’s showing a lot of potential. She won both classes – not expected as the second test is more of a challenge with the counter canter and other small but more difficult things.

Very lucky to have this mare and friends who let us come along out to shows! Thank you for all your help!