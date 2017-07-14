Boys And Horses aHorseForElinor Horses, Every Day July 14, 2017July 10, 2017 Her head is just about half the size of his body. Love the skin crinkles on her neck where it folds over the door. Very lucky to have these two in my life! Go ahead! Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related TaggedchildrenfamilyHorsespets Published by aHorseForElinor Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/ View all posts by aHorseForElinor Published July 14, 2017July 10, 2017
2 thoughts on "Boys And Horses"
❤
LikeLike
Looks like they are bonding. Awesome.
LikeLike