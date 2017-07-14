Boys And Horses

Horses, Every Day

Her head is just about half the size of his body.

small boy and horse
Love the skin crinkles on her neck where it folds over the door.

Very lucky to have these two in my life!

child huging a horse

 

boy with horse and cookie

