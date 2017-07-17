A Few More Show Shots

Clinics & Shows

Just because I don’t head out and compete super often.

Best to make the most of it! 🙂

And because my husband was so nice and a super star to stick around in the heat for both tests, taking so many pictures.  Very sweet!

first level test 2 2017 dressage

 

The counter canter loop – she did it well (go Gray Mare!) but I piloted just a bit too shallow, not quite hitting X.  Easy to do, you just want to get back to the corner 🙂

counter canter loop in dressage first level test 3

 

Next up will be a post on some training issues – yes, with pictures of all the “uglies!’  Figured many of you will recognize a lot of it, and I think it’s so cool when you want to stand on the sidelines and yell out helpful hints.  I’ll promise to try whatever you have to say!

elinor yee dressage on a dime

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

10 thoughts on “A Few More Show Shots

    1. Yeah… Sometimes easier to ride “bold” at home. In a test, there’s always that chance of “overshooting”, my prior specialty in turning up the C-Line, so, therefore, the shyness around X in any type of loop.
      I really want to head out and try this again end of August! Not sure we’ll get to go out there again so soon though, we’ll see 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    1. Thank you!!!
      A heads up, for the longest time, whenever I try to click in to your site, either through phone or through desktop, it says that the site cannot be found. Have you taken it down?..

      Like

      Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s