Just because I don’t head out and compete super often.
Best to make the most of it! 🙂
And because my husband was so nice and a super star to stick around in the heat for both tests, taking so many pictures. Very sweet!
The counter canter loop – she did it well (go Gray Mare!) but I piloted just a bit too shallow, not quite hitting X. Easy to do, you just want to get back to the corner 🙂
Next up will be a post on some training issues – yes, with pictures of all the “uglies!’ Figured many of you will recognize a lot of it, and I think it’s so cool when you want to stand on the sidelines and yell out helpful hints. I’ll promise to try whatever you have to say!
10 thoughts on “A Few More Show Shots”
How lovely to see the two of you in action like this, Elinor. You both look grand. The Grey Mare has got a grandessa like a queen. ❤
So happy you like it! She has a few moments here and there where she both looks and feels really good. Can’t wait for her to grow up and mature and become everything I hoped she would be 🙂
We keep our fingers crossed! 🙂 x
Thanks for the reminder about not quite hitting “X”…double jeopardy when you can’t hit it in the leg yield either…
Yeah… Sometimes easier to ride “bold” at home. In a test, there’s always that chance of “overshooting”, my prior specialty in turning up the C-Line, so, therefore, the shyness around X in any type of loop.
I really want to head out and try this again end of August! Not sure we’ll get to go out there again so soon though, we’ll see 🙂
You both look wonderful!
Thank you!!!
A heads up, for the longest time, whenever I try to click in to your site, either through phone or through desktop, it says that the site cannot be found. Have you taken it down?..
😊
Oh no – I haven’t changed anything with it recently so I am not sure why that error message is popping up I will have to look into it. Thanks for the heads up
You both look cool as cucumbers, and like you own that ring. X is over-rated (pun intended).
It’s always a work in progress. She looks nicely balanced under you and is trying her best.
