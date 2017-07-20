Identifying Your Training Issues – And Comping Up With A Plan!

Let’s do this again!

Last training update post in early June, Current Riding Struggles, with many pictures was a hit, so here we go with another one.

The purpose of this post is to highlight some, not all, of the holes in our training. You can try this on your own too, looking at pictures and identifying some of them, and deciding what to focus on. It really helps!

But first, check out Gray Mare, finally using her inside hind. (At least sometimes.) Cheers for improvement!

Today, shots of some of the “fuglies” I’m working on. It’s one thing to know what’s right, a whole other thing to actually ride it, right..?

Welcome to chime in with anything in comments below.

Sometimes some sassiness. Because she wants to have an opinion about many things. Not super often, so this is more of an observation than anything.

Riding from the outside rein. Everybody knows this is the key, still, how hard is it to let go of relying on the inside rein!?! Super hard for me, I forget to think about it as soon as other stuff crops up. Maybe you’re like me, where one hand wants to do more of the work?

Here, releasing the right is a piece of cake. The left though, in the other direction, keeps doing too much, and it’s harder to ride her off the outside, right, rein correctly.

Staying centered over the back. Even when preparing for something else. Or, seriously, extra well when prepping for something.

Coming in to a loop of counter canter, I’m suddenly leaning in through the corner, “helping?”, I don’t know. It’s not helping 🙂

Not falling apart in the corners. Here’s where she’s gotten too strong in the canter on the short side, I’m no longer riding from the seat, she’s fallen off the outside rein, and we’re cowboying around from the sneaky left hand.

Excellent way to put the horse on the forehand and give up any chance of staying together like a team across the diagonal. I put this picture here so I can look back at it one day and say “Hey, this is gone now.”

Training goal: Establish a truer connection on the right rein. (Yay for setting a goal!)

Getting it right sometimes. So much easier for her to do something, anything, coming out of the corner like this!

Blowing and snorting. OK, maybe not a real issue, (healthy really.) but when she’s processing something, releasing and letting go, while cantering, this goes on. And on.

Sometimes she does it so many times I’ll loose all focus and forget what we were working on. (Her party trick, sneaky way to end canter and walk.) Somebody asked from another post what I meant, and why I don’t ignore it, so here you go. Classy seat!

Engaging the inside hind more on the circle. Forever issue for many. For her, super challenging, she’s gotten away with not really doing it much, and she can get flustered there. It will be so cool when she’ll mold her self around the inside aid, easily. One day!

Anyone who wants to chime in on Training Issues are welcome!