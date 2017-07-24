6 Years Old!

Gray Mare turning 6.

No big party, don’t think she expected one either, but we will have a full week of riding.

Early August she’ll probably have some straight 8-9 days off. Until then, we’ll continue to work on improving on – well, all the stuff that needs improvement 🙂

She’s grown up to be a much stronger, developed, and “almost mature” young horse. Well, although at a trail ride last week she flared her little temper; stomping and pawing impatiently with her front leg when she had to stand again to open a gate. Not very mature…

Happy Birthday, strong-willed mare friend!