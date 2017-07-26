Prestige Anatomic Girth

The Prestige – a nice, extremely well made and plush anatomical girth.

Loving it, and it’s everything it’s made out to be in product descriptions and other reviews!

Just as soft and pliable as the Total Saddle Fit Shoulder Relief Girth, and actually plusher.

Prestige Anatomic Girth Review

Slightly shallower than the County Logic, which was good since it avoids that open “gap” at the front that can occur on some horses depending on their girth grove.

My horse doesn’t need the “super deep” curve and the Prestige (from Prestige Italy) fits great!Prestige anatomical girth review

This girth replaced my Delfina Anatomical girth.  Sadly.  While the Delfina started out great, the underside (touching the skin about 1/3 in from the ends of both sides of the girth) cracked in much shorter time than expected.

With just regular use and good conditioning and cleaning it should have held up longer.  Just a heads up, since I published a review on it when it was new and liked it so much then…

Side-Tip for the Prestige:  Some buyers mentioned a too long distance from the billet buckles to the single billet keeper.  The billet keeper sits a full inch lower on the Prestige than on some other girths I’ve seen.  A problem if you ride on the 3rd or 4th hole on the billets, like me, as the billets won’t reach down to be tucked in to the keeper.

It’s really not an issue at all, since the keepers can be tucked into the space right below the buckles instead.  Tidy and no flapping around.  Just thought it was worth mentioning, if you’ve got your eyes on the luscious Prestige girth!

dressage blog prestige girth

 

Ending today with a shot of the newest arrival in the barn – Cabella.  She likes to wear her food.

horse with hay on the head

Published by aHorseForElinor

Published

5 thoughts on "Prestige Anatomic Girth

  2. Although I don’t own anything from this brand, Prestige makes their products well. I remember the quality of leather from working at Dover Saddlery part time many moons ago. To keep their leather clean, I recommend a cream based leather cleaner. Also neatsfoot oil doesn’t bode well with their supple leather so keep clear of oils! Ride & Be Well!

  3. I’m very interested to see this. I have a Fairfax anatomic girth that was originally advertised in 2012 before the London Olympics and the British “Secret weapon”. Biasini likes it and the shoulder freedom really works well. I have a Prestige saddle which I really like. The Fairfax girth has also cracked , like your previous girth, and after only 3 years of use. I always keep it clean and conditioned so this is a disappointment. So I will take a look at the Prestige as a replacement. Thanks for the review.

