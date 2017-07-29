Staying Motivated To Ride

Someone asked how I stay motivated.

That’s a good question. Not sure. I show up, do things, and when it’s over everything’s usually better than at the start. Don’t know – this is rewarding somehow, even when the riding doesn’t go all that well. Which is often…

Very bad answer. Can someone fill in?

Maybe it’s easy when the horse thing is so expensive so you can’t just “sit around?” Hard to justify it all then. Really – someone else needs to chime in with how you stay motivated! 🙂

Riding the Curious Miss Blue.

Who wouldn’t want to show up to a sophisticated face like this?

Hope you get some time in the saddle this weekend!