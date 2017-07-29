Staying Motivated To Ride

Horses, Every Day

Someone asked how I stay motivated.

That’s a good question.  Not sure.  I show up, do things, and when it’s over everything’s usually better than at the start.  Don’t know – this is rewarding somehow, even when the riding doesn’t go all that well.  Which is often…

Very bad answer.  Can someone fill in?

Maybe it’s easy when the horse thing is so expensive so you can’t just “sit around?”  Hard to justify it all then.  Really – someone else needs to chime in with how you stay motivated! 🙂

Riding the Curious Miss Blue.

blue horse dressage

 

Who wouldn’t want to show up to a sophisticated face like this?

horse smiling

 

Hope you get some time in the saddle this weekend!

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

2 thoughts on “Staying Motivated To Ride

  1. The other morning I woke up and I was just “down in the dumps”. No real reason just low and blue. I went to the barn and rode. I worked on the things my coach had assigned. It was an OK ride. When I got off I noticed I was feeling fine. My gloom had lifted and I was feeling bright and happy. That is what motivates me because it never fails me. When I ride, even if it is not a good ride, I will finish in a better mood than I started.

