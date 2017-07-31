Another Warmup, After The Warmup?.. Getting To The Good Part Of The Ride

Every Day Training

It’s taking too long!

After the walk warmup, and trot in both directions, we’re still not ready to work.  Of course super common with a young, average horse, but about now, we should be where we can get to the “good part” of the ride much sooner.

(You haven’t seen all the strange fussing around the first 25 minutes or more, so I’ll point out that this is from the good part of the ride.  Humbling.  Still, she looks great when she gets there!)

The best reward for her would be to do something really good, and just ending it there!  With a short ride.

#GirlProblems When your mane looks like a mullet…

But we take long to get to the 10 minutes of Good Work, so, the 25 minute ride never happens.

Tell you when it does!  (You know, when there’s nothing else to look at and she just comes in really focused.  One day!)

Her favorite – hanging out, standing around, petting.  Would make the best therapy horse ever!

Go Gray Mare!

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

