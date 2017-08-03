One of those days where you really don’t have to say much aHorseForElinor Horses, Every Day August 3, 2017July 25, 2017 ‘Nuff said, type of day. So thrilled to have this horse. Well, honestly, it’s just a regular day. But with just the right combination of exhaustion, caffeine refueling, cold water and sugary treat – it’s just extra great. Can’t wait to get back on soon. Maybe vacations are over rated. Go ahead! Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related TaggeddressagehappinessHorsespetsridingvacations Published by aHorseForElinor Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/ View all posts by aHorseForElinor Published August 3, 2017July 25, 2017
4 thoughts on “One of those days where you really don’t have to say much”
Love the dramatic b&w pics. Also, always love how much you appreciate the whole experience of having this beautiful (if demanding) creature in your life, and how your exuberance in sharing that experience with others.
❤ My idea of a perfect vacation is uninterrupted days with my horses. Nothing else to do. Nowhere else to be. No other requirements or expectations.
I prefer to spend my vacations at home writing.
I love, love, love that halter.
