One of those days where you really don’t have to say much

Horses, Every Day

‘Nuff said, type of day.

So thrilled to have this horse.

tacking up before a ride

Well, honestly, it’s just a regular day.  But with just the right combination of exhaustion, caffeine refueling, cold water and sugary treat – it’s just extra great.

young boy and horse

 

Can’t wait to get back on soon.  Maybe vacations are over rated.

horse with halter too low

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

4 thoughts on “One of those days where you really don’t have to say much

  1. Love the dramatic b&w pics. Also, always love how much you appreciate the whole experience of having this beautiful (if demanding) creature in your life, and how your exuberance in sharing that experience with others.

