More Schooling Pictures. Wanna See Them?

Got a lot of pictures from a ride.

It feels, well, almost fake to post them. The site is all about showing things as they are – for real. Honestly – most parts of the riding session is not all this smooth and happy. (Surprise! Yeah, no surprise.)

Mostly, she’s fuzzy and tweaky like this.

Posting more good shots next time anyway! It’s all about small improvements, and she’s trying so much harder than a year ago!