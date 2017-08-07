More Schooling Pictures. Wanna See Them?

Every Day Training

Got a lot of pictures from a ride.

It feels, well, almost fake to post them.  The site is all about showing things as they are – for real.  Honestly – most parts of the riding session is not all this smooth and happy.  (Surprise!  Yeah, no surprise.)

happy riding

 

Mostly, she’s fuzzy and tweaky like this.

horse unsteady in contact

 

Posting more good shots next time anyway!    It’s all about small improvements, and she’s trying so much harder than a year ago!horse cantering with poll up

