Hating On The Short Stirrups But Still A Great Ride

Here we go! – A whole slew of pictures.

Back from vacation. Hers: in pasture. Mine: in the cool mountains. Now back for more long weeks of hot summer.

Definitely didn’t expect her to go as well as where we left off (in the shots below.) But she was even better!

Go Gray Mare! Usually, rides after some time off are awkward and sort of “rusty.” This time – happiest horse to date.

Still working on riding, and straightening her, from the right outside rein when tracking left. It’s getting a bit better.

The less overbent to the inside, the better! It’s been hard to decide just the right amount, but we’re getting there. Her specialty is to immediately shut down if she feels “clamped down on” in any way – I’m working hard on resetting my own riding to be more open, or however you’d describe it.

Something as easy as a canter diagonal has been a struggle. Although not a hot horse at all, she can get rushy and flailing there, and like many young horses just flop on her forehand.

So happy with her here, staying balanced and with me!

That’s all from this crew today!



Special Theme next week! Come back to see what it’s all about!