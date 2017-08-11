30 Second Summer Recap

Lots of camping.

Sums it up without getting too much off topic. Quick peek at a fraction of a luscious summer, then back to horses.

Started with the tell-tale Boot-Tan Foot. Here, at our lake close by.

It was beautiful this year, finally full of water, after years on end of drought. The lake, not the foot. Is there a written rule you have to post pics like this on social media? Exhausting…

In Crystal Basin, Union Valley Reservoir, above Silver Creek Falls. An unmarked trail, you can sort of hoof it through the brush, leads to the creek that feeds into the Reservoir.

Summit Lake, high above Donner Lake.

Best smelling secret meadow at around 7,700 feet.

Peaceful.

No one around.

But wait! There’s something moving!

Black Bear by our cabin. Brown, because that makes sense with the name. Blurry pic, because even if just last year’s baby it felt sort of. Close.

Hope you’ve had a beautiful summer!

Next week, back with some special posts, inspired by Avery at AHA Moments. She writes about simple things, with her horses. And stays positive about it. That’s what we’ll do too, for a week.