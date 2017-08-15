Here we go!
The rules for this week again: Only positive observations about the horse or rider. Whether writing or reading. Very easy concept. Not easy for me to pull off 🙂 biggest self-critic ever.
First out of the Positivity posts; We’ve got a better walk!
She’d feel like wavering around, or alternating with transmission/engine problem half-stops for the first year. Weird looking gait, crazy amount of weird evasions. And, well, not very confidence building since if you don’t even have the walk right there’s a lot of work to do.
Now, coming back from free walk to working walk sometimes happen with minimal fuss.
She can stay soft in a demi stretch for a few steps here and there. And she’s growing a beautiful neck!
Free walk on the diagonal – if I keep her happy there, she can earn an 8.5! Maybe not at second level, but we’ll focus on today.
Happy, an understatement, about these simple improvements in the walk! They don’t happen every time, or for very long, but the possibility is there. Have a great rest of your horse week!
14 thoughts on “Positivity Week Day 1: Better Walk”
❤ focus on today and remember how far you both have come. Love it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! It’s the way to go!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You and Valiosa look beautiful together. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
We look best at the walk… 😎
LikeLike
I love your positivity idea! A good walk is not easy to have- you should be proud of the work you did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Teresa!
I think you’ve got the hang of this really well – you’re good with finding the good stuff about both you a d Carmen! ☄
LikeLike
Back on the saddle, more importantly, having some good practices. It is not important to have perfect practices. Hope you had a good vacation. But, you’ll need to do something about the untanned foot, lol. 🙂
We’re home until after Labor Day, before heading to Texas for an invitational, then back home for a month before heading down to SoCal, specifically Del Mar near San Diego for two CSI3* shows. We thought about the two CSI3* shows at Rancho Murieta, but the first week would overlap Deborah’s riding clinic. They’re waiting to hear back on whether they’ll be allowed to ride as conditional, mid-season entries on the WC tour. These shows are new territory for my daughters. Usually, they’d be back in school, grabbing some weekend riding.
Deborah will contact you via your contact form. She says both of you are riding well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi David!!!
Oh, the foot has already been taken care of.
That was back in June. Soon back to white again of course…
Very exciting with all the shows for your girls. Definitely swimming in the big pond now! I will stay tuned just in case show plans change and you come up this way! 🙂
LikeLike
Bet you know how to make that horse dance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Baby steps 😎😉
LikeLike
I like the positive focus on progress. There is much to celebrate there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Easy for anyone to get lost in the “not quite right, not quite fantastic” and forget all the other, absolutely fabulous stuff!!
LikeLike
I have post up today about “progress not perfection”. It has a video of my first attempt at the Inter 1. Certainly not perfect but several things were quite good and the reason I posted the video is that the commentary from Belinda Trussell is worth hearing. She certainly calls out the mistakes in a positive way and when something goes right she cheers me on! Positivity. Here’s a link: https://horseaddict.net/2017/08/16/progress-not-perfection/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome!
Love it when you get video up!
It has proven to way too difficult for me, so it rarely happens. I’ll be checking it out tonight!!
LikeLike