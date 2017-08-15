Positivity Week Day 1: Better Walk

Here we go!

The rules for this week again: Only positive observations about the horse or rider. Whether writing or reading. Very easy concept. Not easy for me to pull off 🙂 biggest self-critic ever.

First out of the Positivity posts; We’ve got a better walk!

She’d feel like wavering around, or alternating with transmission/engine problem half-stops for the first year. Weird looking gait, crazy amount of weird evasions. And, well, not very confidence building since if you don’t even have the walk right there’s a lot of work to do.

Now, coming back from free walk to working walk sometimes happen with minimal fuss.

She can stay soft in a demi stretch for a few steps here and there. And she’s growing a beautiful neck!

Free walk on the diagonal – if I keep her happy there, she can earn an 8.5! Maybe not at second level, but we’ll focus on today.

Happy, an understatement, about these simple improvements in the walk! They don’t happen every time, or for very long, but the possibility is there. Have a great rest of your horse week!