Positivity Week Day 2: Low Jumps

Ground work

Carrying on with another positive post!

It had been a long time since she had an easy ground work day with low jumps.  She may not be the most natural talented jumper, but it was fun for her!

jumping dressage horse over low rails

The surprise – she’s gained power, and stride-length in the canter.  Two very low rails in a row threw her off several times and she’d take the second one sort of “by luck.”

dressage horse jumping low rail

 

And with too much speed…  Until I figured out this wasn’t right for her any more.

free jumping dressage horse

Super positive spin with this mare – she’ll just hang out like this while stuff is being fixed.  Traipsing around getting spooked or tangled up is for nillies.

jumping with the young dressage horse

Then she’ll try it again, sure, feeling brave and superwomanish.

free jumping horse on lunge line

Next positive post on Saturday morning!  Until then, all ears for any good stuff from your side.

Published

  1. You may need to invest in some proper rails. Unfortunately, Amazon doesn’t carry them, lol. 🙂
    Anyway, you’ll be glad to know Miss Valiosa is jumping at the height that keeps a jumper in shape. Jumping at competition height is may be done once or twice a week.

