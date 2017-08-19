Positivity Week Day 3: More Engagement

Building a swankier trot, not easy, right?

Gray mare has never had a super impressive trot. But, it’s super comfortable! And, a few steps here and there, there’s even that little bit more engagement from behind.

We don’t really get there during every ride, but sometimes, she can feel connected and capable for a few steps! Never mind that it sometimes takes days to get back to the same thing.

She qualified for the CDS RAAC at First Level, (The California North is happening next week.) but I don’t have a way to get her there to strut her stuff.

The positive spin – we’ll make it our own division at a schooling show instead. Today! (First Level – Imaginary RAAC division. Open to all.)

Already on our way! Entirely stress free, we’re taking three horses, having a good time. Maybe I’ll go rogue – braid free, no jacket! Immorality…