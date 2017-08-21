Saturday’s Schooling Show Update

Not our day.

After you have a show, where everything is lined up just right, things feel great, the test went OK without major mistakes, but the scores were lower than hoped for – you get exactly 1 Day to mope about it. Then, move on.

Mar Val Stables, Dressage In The Almonds.

Both tests went without spooking. She felt forward and attentive to aids, prompt transitions and just minor bucking in the warm up. (First canter in the warmup is usually exciting for her, I don’t mind.)

Her back and neck never fully relaxed at all at this show. We got an 8 on the first halt. Some 7’s and 7.5’s, no big errors, but the rest wasn’t good enough and the submission score suffered big time.

Sure, a Second and Third place ribbon, but the two First Level tests got a 63.91 and a 58.53. More practice this fall!

The good news – after so much practice on moving freely forward she got “Lively Performance” in the Further Remarks. Good mare!