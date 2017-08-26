So many new readers.
Happy to have you!
And especially thrilled with all of you wonderful readers who keep returning. Humbled.
Think it’d be really cool if you could tell me what brings you back?
Just doing my little thing here, and haven’t quite figured out what it is that makes us all that interesting at all. If anyone cares to let me know what it is that you like enough to come back as often as you do, I’d love to hear it!
And then I can give you more. Of that.
9 thoughts on “What brings you here?”
Great photos and I appreciate how short the blogs are. Really lengthy ones lose my interest quite quickly
I’m so glad you like the pictures!
Aaaand, I think an announcement mid week later next week will be right up your alley…! 😉
For me, it’s your ebullience and appreciation of the experience you’re having with your beautiful horse. You communicate gratitude and persistence without going on and on about it. Plus, the pics let me live the dream vicariously since I don’t have a Valiosa of my own.
Yay – new word for me (nerdy excited!), I had to look up ebullience! Way to go Jan! 🙂
I’m so glad you’re enjoying it. And yes, I am very grateful – and can appreciate what it feels like longing for your own expensive lawn mower, oh, no I mean, gorgeous steed! 😉
I filed my childhood dreams, that started at 6 years old, of ever owning a horse for many years, several decades. It seemed it was never meant to be, for me… Until I finally decided it would be such a waste to finish out a life time as a horse-less person. The ultimate sin, dipping into a 401K plan, put me there, and I’m sacrificing every day to have her.
Happy to have you along for this silly gig!
I think I’m just relieved to know that somebody else has most of the same issues I have…
Happy to have you along Alli!!! Doing my best to share all the difficulties. Well. In a short format, or everyone would just roll over and die. Trust me, the struggle is real – almost every ride I wonder if I’ll EVER get this 🙂
I love your honesty and willingness to share!
Oh and photos of a grey pony never go astray 😉
You’re a great writer (an rider ;)), your pony is cute, and you’re honest about the ups and downs of this dressage crap and horse ownership in general. I really enjoy your posts!!
