Best Feed Store Blow-Up!

Had to snap a shot of this one, at our local feed store.



They win the price in the giant blow-up category, hands down!

Not entirely sure there’s even a category like that. Well, there is now..!

Closing with Alexis, in the warm up with Fenix/Gumer at Starr Vaughn last weekend. They pulled off two excellent Grand Prix tests on Friday and Saturday. It looked so easy. Easy and Grand Prix never really go together. Until now.

Look out for an announcement here on the blog in a couple of days. A little special, different feature coming up!