Had to snap a shot of this one, at our local feed store.
They win the price in the giant blow-up category, hands down!
Not entirely sure there’s even a category like that. Well, there is now..!
Closing with Alexis, in the warm up with Fenix/Gumer at Starr Vaughn last weekend. They pulled off two excellent Grand Prix tests on Friday and Saturday. It looked so easy. Easy and Grand Prix never really go together. Until now.
Look out for an announcement here on the blog in a couple of days. A little special, different feature coming up!
5 thoughts on “Best Feed Store Blow-Up!”
I definitely agree!!! 😀 What an awesome blow up!! Also, I can’t wait to see what the ‘surprise’ is!!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s big as a dinosaur!
I’ll let you know the next upcoming feature on the blog tomorrow. Now, now, don’t get too excited, it’s just a switch of pace of writing for a limited time, nothing super special 😉
Although I’m starting to think it’d be really cool to have a little competition of sorts down the line… I’ll have to sit on that one and see if I can make time to create it 🙂
LikeLike
How many people do you think it took to blow it up??? 🙂
The horse question: Does easy and Grand Prix go together? It can. A good horse who’ll do everything for you, a proper mindset for the rider (“I’m unbeatable!”), right time-right place. 😉
The special announcement: you’ll surprise us … perhaps a stable mate for Valiosa?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This thing is bigger than life… Seriously, who came up with these blow ups! It makes me crack up whenever I see it.
This particular stallion, he’s a really special guy. My trainer has formed a really tight bond with him. How cool it would be to make it that easy one day…
The announcement, argh, feeling bad now. It’s not all that special haha. Just a switch of pace for a short time. Oh well, I’ll let you know tomorrow 🙂
LikeLike
Honestly, that’s the greatest blow up I’ve seen like ever.
LikeLike