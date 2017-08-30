Where those Short Posts Gone Wrong get to air the bottom of their feet.
Return to town after dark.
A little wilder and untamed.
Shoulders burned from a week of vacation with the wrong friends.
No regrets. Hopefully you’ve been there at least once.
OK, the blog will kick off the month of September with this for a couple of weeks. – Short Reads. (What! Why?! Tell you later.)
Come back tomorrow to see what it’s all about! And yes, it will be short!
One thought on “Short Read Week”
I can’t wait!!! 😀
