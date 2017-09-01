Short Read, Day 2 – Summer Drought

Maybe we can spot symmetrical structural beauty better with age.

Better able to instantly recognize the stark simplicity?

Driving by, we immediately see the clear allure of bare winter trees. Lost on the younger ones.

Or did we see it then, too? But can’t remember?

No naked trees here yet, but we’re really dried out in the foot hills now.

Here it is, in case you’d like to see, from your side of the world.