Short Read, Day 4 – #NoFilter aHorseForElinor Horses, Every Day September 4, 2017August 31, 2017 – “That picture with the grass and frost is just not real.” Looks fake already. Come on! How can it be posted and tagged “untouched” with all those layers on!? #unfiltered my a**. Calling it waaay edited! What, really?! Those are for real? Oh, my bad. Carry on then.” Go ahead! Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related TaggedridingHorseswinterFrostnaturewritingpoetryshort reads#nofilterpictures Published by aHorseForElinor Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/ View all posts by aHorseForElinor Published September 4, 2017August 31, 2017
One thought on “Short Read, Day 4 – #NoFilter”
Since you’re talking “no filter”, we’re getting the smoke from all the fires to our west.
LikeLike