Quietly dying over there.
Like the others?
Maybe that’s why he had to have a horse.
To ride and howl at the moon sometimes.
Or, some other, less exciting need.
Like the urge to burn money.
One thought on “Short Read, Day 5 – A Hamster Would Be Better”
I think that you could make these photos into a calendar. It would be awesome.
