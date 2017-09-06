Short Read, Day 5 – A Hamster Would Be Better

Horses, Every Day

 

Quietly dying over there.

Like the others?

Maybe that’s why he had to have a horse.

To ride and howl at the moon sometimes.

 

Or, some other, less exciting need.

Like the urge to burn money.

 

boy handling large horse

