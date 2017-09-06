Short Read, Day 6 – Time-Traps

Horses, Every Day

 

The weird thing about photographs,

Is that from the very minute they are taken, they’re already history.

By the time you sit down to look at that photo,

Things have already started to change.

Turn and evolve.

 

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

One thought on “Short Read, Day 6 – Time-Traps

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s