The weird thing about photographs,
Is that from the very minute they are taken, they’re already history.
By the time you sit down to look at that photo,
Things have already started to change.
Turn and evolve.
One thought on “Short Read, Day 6 – Time-Traps”
It’s like looking at the stars. Most are ghosts now.
