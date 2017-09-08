She’d thought of a career change.
Perhaps leaving town. As a lead singer.
Starting up a band called The Calamari Brothers.
Her sprightly looks would pave the way of course.
She’d thought of a career change.
Perhaps leaving town. As a lead singer.
Starting up a band called The Calamari Brothers.
Her sprightly looks would pave the way of course.
4 thoughts on “Short Read, Day 7 – Day-Dreams”
Awwww….Valiosa is SO ADORABLE!!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Who’s the lead singer, you or Miss Valiosa? 🙂
Colorado Smoke Report: Today, strong haze. Scent of burning pine is low. Forecast – wind pattern is expected to change, sending more smoke haze from Denver Metro, north to Fort Collins.
LikeLike
I could do with some good fried calamari right about now…
LikeLike
Great idea! She could do this. She will need an agent of course. Best to find a smaller agent to start off with as she might get lost with one of the bigger ones. Then she will need some outfits to show off her figure but no need to spend too much there are some great outfits in the Charity shops! And she will need a few up tempo songs and a couple of ballads to audition with. And….oh……am I taking this too seriously?
LikeLike