Short Read, Day 7 – Day-Dreams

Horses, Every Day

 


She’d thought of a career change.

Perhaps leaving town.  As a lead singer.

Starting up a band called The Calamari Brothers.

Her sprightly looks would pave the way of course.

 

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

4 thoughts on “Short Read, Day 7 – Day-Dreams

  2. Who’s the lead singer, you or Miss Valiosa? 🙂

  4. Great idea! She could do this. She will need an agent of course. Best to find a smaller agent to start off with as she might get lost with one of the bigger ones. Then she will need some outfits to show off her figure but no need to spend too much there are some great outfits in the Charity shops! And she will need a few up tempo songs and a couple of ballads to audition with. And….oh……am I taking this too seriously?

