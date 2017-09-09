End Of Summer. Next Month

Horses, Every Day

We’re finally getting a break from a streak of days of very high temperatures.

Still, summer isn’t over at all until next month.

outdoor mare shelter

Breakfast for the mares, since the pasture, even though it’s many acres, is too burnt out to be enough.

catching horses in pasture

This very small part of the front pasture  looks like a desert until winter rain comes.

dried out summer pasture

Long morning shades, love them!

If you pull her away from breakfast, better provide a walking buffet on the way to the barn.  Seriously, she can afford to miss more than one meal… 🙂

walking in from summer pasture

My horse wrangler with Valiosa.  She turns in to a very gentle and meek mare as soon as he shows up.

leading horse to barn

A few more Short-Read posts for coming up!  Thought today was a great day to check in on how things looked for us on an early morning this week.  I’d love to see what it looks like on your end.

boy walking horse in to barn

