End Of Summer. Next Month

We’re finally getting a break from a streak of days of very high temperatures.

Still, summer isn’t over at all until next month.

Breakfast for the mares, since the pasture, even though it’s many acres, is too burnt out to be enough.

This very small part of the front pasture looks like a desert until winter rain comes.

Long morning shades, love them!

If you pull her away from breakfast, better provide a walking buffet on the way to the barn. Seriously, she can afford to miss more than one meal… 🙂

My horse wrangler with Valiosa. She turns in to a very gentle and meek mare as soon as he shows up.

A few more Short-Read posts for coming up! Thought today was a great day to check in on how things looked for us on an early morning this week. I’d love to see what it looks like on your end.