Gray Mare, finally thought she’d caught on…
– “Yes, I get it! Oh, finally!”
– “You want me to waver like a lit possum through the corners!
– Gaping on the bit like I ran out of toothpaste this morning and just rubbed my gums with a little rat poison instead?!
– Alrighty Mam, you’ve got it!”
Actually, she turned out pretty good in this ride. Once we’d both landed on the same planet.
The leg yield. Yes, still needs some. Work.
One thought on “Short Read, Day 8 – Ride Your Possum”
Nothing like riding a lit possum. Unless it’s a tap dancing giraffe.
