Short Read, Day 8 – Ride Your Possum

Gray Mare, finally thought she’d caught on…

– “Yes, I get it! Oh, finally!”

– “You want me to waver like a lit possum through the corners!

– Gaping on the bit like I ran out of toothpaste this morning and just rubbed my gums with a little rat poison instead?!

– Alrighty Mam, you’ve got it!”

Actually, she turned out pretty good in this ride. Once we’d both landed on the same planet.

The leg yield. Yes, still needs some. Work.