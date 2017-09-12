Short Read, Day 8 – Ride Your Possum

Horses, Every Day

 

Gray Mare, finally thought she’d caught on…

 

– “Yes, I get it! Oh, finally!”

– “You want me to waver like a lit possum through the corners!

– Gaping on the bit like I ran out of toothpaste this morning and just rubbed my gums with a little rat poison instead?!

– Alrighty Mam, you’ve got it!”

lengthening the canter

Actually, she turned out pretty good in this ride.  Once we’d both landed on the same planet.

walking on a long rein

The leg yield.  Yes, still needs some.  Work.

crossing over with the hind leg in leg yield

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

One thought on “Short Read, Day 8 – Ride Your Possum

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s