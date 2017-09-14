More Sitting Trot Please

Horses, Every Day

Think it’s time for a training update for September.

Or at least some schooling pictures, to show how we’re doing.  No big surprises, spoiling it here, but the biggest improvement is that she’s started offering her back more.

Meaning sitting trot is truly happening, not just an “idea!”

Some shots of it coming up soon, promise.

But today – a big shout out to my awesome sons! 

They don’t read this stuff,  so I could say all sorts of mush, but let’s just leave it with that they are fantastic, both of them.

riding gray horse in the forest

They’ve taken some really nice outdoor pictures.  Show you sometime next week!  In a few, we’re even both looking at the camera 🙂  These were sort of the bloopers.

Maybe best not to park inside a tree, for a more relaxed picture…

getting good outdoor pictures of horse

Keep an eye out for a new Site Header this weekend!  Time for something new!  And let me know what you think!

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

6 thoughts on “More Sitting Trot Please

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s