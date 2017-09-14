More Sitting Trot Please

Think it’s time for a training update for September.

Or at least some schooling pictures, to show how we’re doing. No big surprises, spoiling it here, but the biggest improvement is that she’s started offering her back more.

Meaning sitting trot is truly happening, not just an “idea!”

Some shots of it coming up soon, promise.

But today – a big shout out to my awesome sons!

They don’t read this stuff, so I could say all sorts of mush, but let’s just leave it with that they are fantastic, both of them.

They’ve taken some really nice outdoor pictures. Show you sometime next week! In a few, we’re even both looking at the camera 🙂 These were sort of the bloopers.

Maybe best not to park inside a tree, for a more relaxed picture…

Keep an eye out for a new Site Header this weekend! Time for something new! And let me know what you think!

