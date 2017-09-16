September Schooling. Better?

Yes! Better!

After treading water for some time, things feel looser, easier, less grindy. Sure, that’s not even a word. But it is now.

I think she’s getting to where she really likes the work sometimes, feeling happy and content there. A little less “falling apart” as soon as she gets the chance.

So fun!

Here’s the photobomb for this time.

Where some horses want to come too low and you have to train hard on short moments of more elevation – Valiosa has the opposite difficulty. She wants to go short and up in the neck. All the time.

It will always be the “trick” to training well with her – getting a lower, more relaxed neck, and coming over the back. We didn’t quite get there in these pictures (surprise), but the connection is so much better. See?

As long as I get a few moments like these out of each ride, I’m thrilled. Gray Mare is growing up and she can be SO much fun!

10 M Volte without hissy fits or a clamping inside calf. It’s happening!