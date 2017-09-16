September Schooling. Better?

Every Day Training

Yes!  Better!

After treading water for some time, things feel looser, easier, less grindy.  Sure, that’s not even a word.  But it is now.

I think she’s getting to where she really likes the work sometimes, feeling happy and content there.  A little less “falling apart” as soon as she gets the chance.

So fun!

Here’s the photobomb for this time.

dressage in smoky air

collecting the trot

Where some horses want to come too low and you have to train hard on short moments of more elevation – Valiosa has the opposite difficulty.  She wants to go short and up in the neck.  All the time.

gray horse dressage

lengthen trot on long side

It will always be the “trick” to training well with her – getting a lower, more relaxed neck, and coming over the back.  We didn’t quite get there in these pictures (surprise), but the connection is so much better.  See?

amateur dressage

taking better pictures of dressage canter

As long as I get a few moments like these out of each ride, I’m thrilled.  Gray Mare is growing up and she can be SO much fun!

Elinor Yee

10 M Volte without hissy fits or a clamping inside calf.  It’s happening!

10 meter trot circle

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

3 thoughts on “September Schooling. Better?

    1. I know, right!!!? It’s been our curse ever since the start… Inately a little bit in the breed I suppose. But this whole farm is full of nothing but PRE’s and my trainer doesn’t have this issue 🙂
      So, we’ll have to just keep working on it. I’d love to hear your progress and secret tips Teresa 😉

      Like

      Reply

  2. In every photo she has at least one ear cocked back toward you. At least you know she’s listening to you! As opposed to Ms Sassypants, who usually has her ears zoned in on whatever distraction she forgot to notice two minutes ago. Last show of the season next weekend. I haven’t told her yet.

    Like

    Reply

