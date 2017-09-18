Hazy, Smokey Days At The Pond

We’ve had some really good rides.

If she can go like that at a show, she’ll do really well. You know how that goes, schooling at home vs showing…

As promised, some outdoor pictures, just hanging out.

Really doesn’t matter what season it is – there’s always somewhere, or something that looks nice and alive, right?

Planning on hanging on to this great feeling she’ll offer at the end of each ride, and see where it takes us. Some nice walk-canter transitions would be really cool, but that’s far off. For now, just hanging out, and enjoying it.

With our little hind end stalker.