Short Read, Day 9 – Maybe You're Missing Out
aHorseForElinor
Horses, Every Day
September 20, 2017

The layers of depression the building carried were palpable. Outside would be so much better.

Summer treasure: Wench Creek high up in Crystal Basin. Go see it! Go ahead!
3 thoughts on “Short Read, Day 9 – Maybe You’re Missing Out”
Looks like a gorgeous spot to visit, not to mention relaxing!!! 🙂 🙂
Yes, it’s SO pretty. And sort of hidden, which makes it even better!
Hey there, instead of your mountain stream, perhaps you’d prefer the experience snow in the Colorado Rockies? Change in seasons is beginning, from summer to winter. 🙂
