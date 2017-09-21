When Mares Become Dominant In Pasture

Miss Gray decided she wanted to lead the entire herd in the pasture.

She’s not really cut out for leader material, and was becoming unpleasantly bossy. Three of them are pregnant, while also in full work, and can’t really afford to risk an injury. Everybody lives out at this ranch, Grand Prix horses or not, and it’s important that the dynamics are right.

Easy enough – she had to move in with another group in a new pasture.

Here’s the first day.

Introductions went very well, as they always do with Valiosa.

Mistie, a retired gray mare checked her out briefly, and decided that, nope, I’m too old for any type of wild stuff.

The three of them, Valiosa, Mistie and Harper, a young compact size Warmblood mare, have been getting along for a week now.



But Mistie seems like she’d rather not have any new extra energetic pasture mates. She keeps coming up for scratches and to have her picture taken.

Fair enough, pretty girl.

These two, already cute together sometimes.