Hard Work Should Pay Off

Doesn’t necessarily mean it will ALWAYS get better.

But most of the time, when enough energy, concentration, and enthusiasm is applied, things do get a little, well, improved. In everything. Right?

She can be absolutely embarrassingly difficult, then fantastic at the end.

This summer has felt like I’ve applied more than a fair share of sweat equity. But really, if the pay off is a few seconds of absolute loveliness, who cares?!

Inside shoulder in canter, a little less weighted now. Yay!

Going left, she still wants to be empty in the outside rein and we struggle there since my outside aids can’t seem to be doing what I know they should be doing.

But Hey, I love this right here!