Who Decides What You Should Think Of Equestrian Sport?

Your flow.

Social media.

What does it look like? Maybe an endless stream of negativity about horse sport, in just about any discipline.

Ever thought about how that shapes what you think, making your sport feel hopeless, a lost case where every one takes short cuts, or worse?

After some of the larger international dressage competitions, half of the Facebook feed seems to be about contorted necks and horses working in pain.

Heated discussions about shady training techniques.

In other disciplines – spur marks, bloody froth, draw reins, horses dying from over exertion, riding with all sorts of training gadgets, and even some temper tantrum millennial mishandling her horse in the show ring after falling off at a jump.

Should that decide what you think of modern horse sport? Would it change if we would mostly see good training, good riding, good showing, good horsemanship?

Just a small change of focus can really make a difference. We do what we see others do. We become what we do.

Trying really hard to not focus on bad riding over here, looking up to good riding.

Far from perfect, I’m trying. It really matters what we look at.

This site is mostly safe – not much behind the vertical stuff here. Because it shapes what we think.

Maybe it’s important to you?

Focus on the good.