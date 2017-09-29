That was a lot of “Short Read” Posts.
Because time has been. Short.
Barn commute, still 2 hours out and back.
I’ve upped the long distance running a bit. Still putting in hours at this beautiful breeding and training farm. And riding Miss Dissatisfaction.
And, taken on a second job.
That last one is the clincher.
Things have been happy, just much too busy. Tiny amount of time left for writing. But with you readers being so fantastic and checking in on us so often, of course you’ll get more updates on what we’re doing his fall!!
Just don’t hold your breath 🙂 .
Breathing. Who’s got time for that?
Oh, and Dice says – “Hi!” He still gets his outings. I think we’re both a little addicted to Redwood trees.
8 thoughts on “Switching Pace”
Beautiful pics. 2 hours each way? That’s commitment!
What, no, wait, 1 hour each way 🙂
Ok well that’s still a ton of driving
That sounds like a lot of stuff and not sure how it all fits into a 24 hour day…..
Yes, sigh. It’s not fitting. And between you and I Teresa, since this is so private here 😉 , I’m really struggling to keep up. Next month will have to be better. In the long run, this is what leads to burn out and heart attacks, and of course I don’t want that. It’s been SO fun, and SO worth it, but we have to have time to live too right 🙂 ?
Hard to get the balance right! That’s commitment! 🙂
Yes, and so many other things to do in a day too right? Right now, I’m not balancing correctly 😉 🤤
Happy to hear from you as and when you have the time. And Dice is beautiful. What a marvelous photo.
