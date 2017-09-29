Switching Pace

Horses, Every Day

That was a lot of “Short Read” Posts.

Because time has been.  Short.

Barn commute, still 2 hours out and back.

I’ve upped the long distance running a bit.  Still putting in hours at this beautiful breeding and training farm.  And riding Miss Dissatisfaction.

riding happy horse

And, taken on a second job.

That last one is the clincher.

Things have been happy, just much too busy.  Tiny amount of time left for writing.  But with you readers being so fantastic and checking in on us so often, of course you’ll get more updates on what we’re doing his fall!!

Just don’t hold your breath 🙂  .

Breathing.  Who’s got time for that?

 

Oh, and Dice says – “Hi!”  He still gets his outings.  I think we’re both a little addicted to Redwood trees.

hiking with dalmatian dogs

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage.

Published

8 thoughts on “Switching Pace

    1. Yes, sigh. It’s not fitting. And between you and I Teresa, since this is so private here 😉 , I’m really struggling to keep up. Next month will have to be better. In the long run, this is what leads to burn out and heart attacks, and of course I don’t want that. It’s been SO fun, and SO worth it, but we have to have time to live too right 🙂 ?

      Like

      Reply

