Switching Pace

That was a lot of “Short Read” Posts.

Because time has been. Short.

Barn commute, still 2 hours out and back.

I’ve upped the long distance running a bit. Still putting in hours at this beautiful breeding and training farm. And riding Miss Dissatisfaction.

And, taken on a second job.

That last one is the clincher.

Things have been happy, just much too busy. Tiny amount of time left for writing. But with you readers being so fantastic and checking in on us so often, of course you’ll get more updates on what we’re doing his fall!!

Just don’t hold your breath 🙂 .

Breathing. Who’s got time for that?

Oh, and Dice says – “Hi!” He still gets his outings. I think we’re both a little addicted to Redwood trees.