Here’s The Cool Down Loop

Horses, Every Day

Summer had a last Hurray last week.

With temperatures in the mid 90’s again.  Now, we’re buckling down for fall.

The biggest payoff for putting up with summer heat – the awesome autumn and winter months!  This is the most beautiful time of the year!

cooling down outside arena

Easy living now!  Loving the cooler weather.

Trying to make the most of it and getting in a bit of up n down with Valiosa at the end of the rides.  Now that we don’t have to turn into bacon as soon as we leave the arena.

She’s not over-the-top impressed…

climbing downhill with horse

climbing for hind end strength

Image result for fall leaf

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

4 thoughts on “Here’s The Cool Down Loop

  1. A lot of dried up leaves your way. 🙂

    Deborah had her clinic over the weekend. Took a couple photos only; didn’t want to make her nervous or be a distraction while she was working. Her topic was “How to prepare for your event while at the show”, a good subject for freshly-minted novices and juniors. Deborah said there are enough clinicians trying to correct a rider’s posture, leg aids, rein management, etc. which may not mesh with the learning from their instructor.

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s