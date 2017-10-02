Here’s The Cool Down Loop

Summer had a last Hurray last week.

With temperatures in the mid 90’s again. Now, we’re buckling down for fall.

The biggest payoff for putting up with summer heat – the awesome autumn and winter months! This is the most beautiful time of the year!

Easy living now! Loving the cooler weather.

Trying to make the most of it and getting in a bit of up n down with Valiosa at the end of the rides. Now that we don’t have to turn into bacon as soon as we leave the arena.

She’s not over-the-top impressed…