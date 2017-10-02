Summer had a last Hurray last week.
With temperatures in the mid 90’s again. Now, we’re buckling down for fall.
The biggest payoff for putting up with summer heat – the awesome autumn and winter months! This is the most beautiful time of the year!
Easy living now! Loving the cooler weather.
Trying to make the most of it and getting in a bit of up n down with Valiosa at the end of the rides. Now that we don’t have to turn into bacon as soon as we leave the arena.
She’s not over-the-top impressed…
4 thoughts on “Here’s The Cool Down Loop”
A lot of dried up leaves your way. 🙂
Deborah had her clinic over the weekend. Took a couple photos only; didn’t want to make her nervous or be a distraction while she was working. Her topic was “How to prepare for your event while at the show”, a good subject for freshly-minted novices and juniors. Deborah said there are enough clinicians trying to correct a rider’s posture, leg aids, rein management, etc. which may not mesh with the learning from their instructor.
LikeLike
Such a beautiful place to ride……fall is a favorite time of year. It’s cooler and the colors are amazing.
LikeLike
My favorite season . . . enjoy it with your lovely mare!
LikeLike
Looks like Valiosa is enjoying herself!!! ❤
LikeLike