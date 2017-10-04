Washrack Misery

Horses, Every Day

Still stuck on the “Happy Fall” theme.

So here goes.

Know what else is great with cooler fall weather?

using step stool to wash horse

No more wash rack facials!

washing horses in the face

At least in Valiosa’s book that’s a major plus with cooler weather.  She hates them.

So, we have an agreement to do it only rarely, on super hot days only, and not until crud looks ripe enough to jump out and bite you.

how to wash a horse head

This is why.

horse does not like to get head wet

