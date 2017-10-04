Still stuck on the “Happy Fall” theme.
So here goes.
Know what else is great with cooler fall weather?
No more wash rack facials!
At least in Valiosa’s book that’s a major plus with cooler weather. She hates them.
So, we have an agreement to do it only rarely, on super hot days only, and not until crud looks ripe enough to jump out and bite you.
This is why.
3 thoughts on “Washrack Misery”
Valiosa seems like a very spirited horse and she is so beautiful!
My kids felt the same way about having their faces washed when they were young. But they didn’t weigh 1,000 pounds 😉
Do you clip in the winter? Summer? I am having Biasini clipped this Friday. He is a fur ball.
