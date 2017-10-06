Best Way To Get Over A Bad Ride

Every Day Training

So, there was a sucky ride.

Just really, horribly, bad. No serious trouble, but, dressage it was not.

Who else here need to put themselves in trance to ride well?..  Without full attention to everything, schooling with Miss Gray goes to pits.  Frustrating.

It was one of those rides where nothing ever really got better. She was tense. Not spooky, ever. Just tense. We never followed each other, and it just felt so worthless.

grazing horse while riding
Our only good move.

There’ll be rides like this. Where all the sacrifices, money, and time spent driving feels completely wasted.  And we start to wonder if it’s really truly worth it all.  (Is it, really?)

 

Now, the best way to get over a bad ride:

Just come to terms with that Every Ride Is Not Going To Be Great.

Not for you.  Not for everyone else.

Everybody knows that.  Sure.  Just stings when we have to face up to it.  Right?  Just get in a cool-down, and move on.  Next time out will be SO much better!

 

Really. Not every ride is going to be great…

staying positive when training is not going well

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

6 thoughts on “Best Way To Get Over A Bad Ride

  5. A bad ride is best forgotten. My daughters tend to write some notes, then file it away in their notebooks. Since it may be recorded on video or a stack of stills, they will look at it … then file it away. 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s