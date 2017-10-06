So, there was a sucky ride.

Just really, horribly, bad. No serious trouble, but, dressage it was not.

Who else here need to put themselves in trance to ride well?.. Without full attention to everything, schooling with Miss Gray goes to pits. Frustrating.

It was one of those rides where nothing ever really got better. She was tense. Not spooky, ever. Just tense. We never followed each other, and it just felt so worthless.

There’ll be rides like this. Where all the sacrifices, money, and time spent driving feels completely wasted. And we start to wonder if it’s really truly worth it all. (Is it, really?)

Now, the best way to get over a bad ride:



Just come to terms with that Every Ride Is Not Going To Be Great.

Not for you. Not for everyone else.

Everybody knows that. Sure. Just stings when we have to face up to it. Right? Just get in a cool-down, and move on. Next time out will be SO much better!

Really. Not every ride is going to be great…