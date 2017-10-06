So, there was a sucky ride.
Just really, horribly, bad. No serious trouble, but, dressage it was not.
Who else here need to put themselves in trance to ride well?.. Without full attention to everything, schooling with Miss Gray goes to pits. Frustrating.
It was one of those rides where nothing ever really got better. She was tense. Not spooky, ever. Just tense. We never followed each other, and it just felt so worthless.
There’ll be rides like this. Where all the sacrifices, money, and time spent driving feels completely wasted. And we start to wonder if it’s really truly worth it all. (Is it, really?)
Now, the best way to get over a bad ride:
Just come to terms with that Every Ride Is Not Going To Be Great.
Not for you. Not for everyone else.
Everybody knows that. Sure. Just stings when we have to face up to it. Right? Just get in a cool-down, and move on. Next time out will be SO much better!
Really. Not every ride is going to be great…
6 thoughts on “Best Way To Get Over A Bad Ride”
Yes, sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I love your dog by the way.
But the good rides, and the really good rides make up for every single bad ride we ever have. And the weight that those carry beath that of the bad rides hands down 😉
My sympathies! And you know we all have been there (far, far too many times). Hope your very next ride is a really good one!
Hi Elinor, I am only 12 years old and I ride too. I don’t particularly favour dressage but do you have any tips for jumping?
From, Ashlyn
A bad ride is best forgotten. My daughters tend to write some notes, then file it away in their notebooks. Since it may be recorded on video or a stack of stills, they will look at it … then file it away. 🙂
As with so much else in life . . .
