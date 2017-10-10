Oops! Adventure Time aHorseForElinor Horses, Every Day October 10, 2017 October is going to be a super busy, super fun, month! Life-Speed was supposed to slow down, but that will have to wait for another few weeks. For now, time for some scurrying around. And visiting some old friends! More on this next time! We’ve got stuff to do! Go ahead! Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related TaggedadventuredressageHorsesmoving Published by aHorseForElinor Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/ View all posts by aHorseForElinor Published October 10, 2017