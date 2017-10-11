Biggest Thank You To My Friends in Mount Aukum!

It’s been the best of times – leaving is hard!

Valiosa has been happy as a clam living in huge pastures and various herds since January, when I had to have hand surgery.

With more work hours, driving a full hour each way to get to the stable seemed unreasonable, so, leaving the beautiful facility was a must. Miss it already, and we’ve just left!

Never fun to leave friends behind. Can’t believe I won’t get to goof off with my trainer all the time any more! Forget the barn, I’m going to miss my friend! (Please, promise to come out and see me!!)

The riding is going to take a hit for sure 🙂 We’ll be training on our own at the “old” barn for 4-5 weeks. (Where we’re already getting to see our other friends again – yay!)

Then settle in at a closer, winter friendly, barn. (No snow, but there is mud here.)



I’ve followed and worked with the horses at this facility for so many years – we’ll stay connected in one way or another for sure!

The opportunity to train and be geeky with my horse there has been extra fun.

My biggest thanks to Dorado Andaluz for our time together! I’m incredibly grateful for everything!