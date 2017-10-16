Settled in at Twisted Oaks again.

Good to be back, and Valiosa took the move in stride.

We’ll be training entirely on our own again during the time we’re here like before. Not ideal but it will be alright for the time we’re here 🙂

Of course I’m hoping we can get in a lesson at the end of the month. It’s so easy fall into bad habits…

Think I already did, so now all focus is on trying to “recycle” previous lessons as much as possible!

There’s some sort of rule that whenever a mare moves in to a new place she has to instantly come in heat. I’m sure. She’s just about done now, none of the guys paid her much attention any way.

Next weekend we have another adventure coming up. More about it later!

My thoughts go out to everyone in the devastating Napa and Sonoma fires so close to us. Winds have turned and the smoke is no longer thick over here – but I know many horses are far from being safe still, and the fires keep eating up houses each day. Small hopes for rain later in the week. Please let it happen!