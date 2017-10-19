Improving The First Level Canter Lengthening.

In theory – fairly straightforward, right..?

We’re still working on it! At least occasionally. Just touching on it, then leaving it alone so she doesn’t get frustrated. Full disclosure – I’ve left it mostly alone for a couple of weeks…

Insider tips are welcome of course!

This was the canter lengthening in early July.

Really pleased with her – straight, focused, withers are up, neck reaching out, and with a bit of power!

The movement comment was that she needed to show more. If you’ve scribed for a judge (DO this, it’s very educational, every time!), you know that it’s a standard comment at First Level.

It’s hard to get the lenghtenings right, without creating tension, coming above the bit, or just rushing downhill. Or not showing any difference at all.

Some schooling practice over the summer. With various results 🙂

I like how she’s sitting just a little more here. Doesn’t mean she stayed that way, since she’d just come out of the corner here, getting started right at M.

The canter lengthening, or seriously, any lengthening, is very difficult for her. Extensions? Forget it.



This is about where she is now. Probably the limit for how far forward she can come with the hind at this point. I’ll take it!