In theory – fairly straightforward, right..?
We’re still working on it! At least occasionally. Just touching on it, then leaving it alone so she doesn’t get frustrated. Full disclosure – I’ve left it mostly alone for a couple of weeks…
Insider tips are welcome of course!
This was the canter lengthening in early July.
Really pleased with her – straight, focused, withers are up, neck reaching out, and with a bit of power!
The movement comment was that she needed to show more. If you’ve scribed for a judge (DO this, it’s very educational, every time!), you know that it’s a standard comment at First Level.
It’s hard to get the lenghtenings right, without creating tension, coming above the bit, or just rushing downhill. Or not showing any difference at all.
Some schooling practice over the summer. With various results 🙂
I like how she’s sitting just a little more here. Doesn’t mean she stayed that way, since she’d just come out of the corner here, getting started right at M.
The canter lengthening, or seriously, any lengthening, is very difficult for her. Extensions? Forget it.
This is about where she is now. Probably the limit for how far forward she can come with the hind at this point. I’ll take it!
2 thoughts on “Improving The First Level Canter Lengthening.”
I have no tips. I have the same issues though. And the consistent “needs more” comment for both trot and canter. Hard to get that out of a horse whose legs are 2 inches too short. However, on the bright side the “S” judge finally acknowledged what was really happening when I asked for canter lengthening–Charm goes “up” rather than “out”. Which proves the point my trainer always makes about how she will be marvelous at collection. My secret revenge will be to stop by the judge’s stand to confirm my name and number in some really low level class (like 1-3 for instance LOL) and just sit there piaffe-ing the whole time.
There will come a time then that canter extension will be something you look forward to. You are taking is slowly and with patience and it will come better and better like that. Maybe occasionally go out for a hack and just let her rip. That might make her more enthusiastic about the extension. You would know best if this might work for her.
