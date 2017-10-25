October Show Success

Proud of this horse for pulling through and delivering a total of 4 good tests!

Saturday we were at the Foothills CDS Schooling show, she was every bit of down-to-business as I could hope.  She took first place in First Level Test 2 with 65.3% and placed 3rd in First Level Test 3 with a 62.5!

first level test 2

two mares kissing at horse show
After the schooling show. My fun trainer in the middle. She was great help in the first warmup!

One of our sticking points continues to be the change of lead through trot over X.  A piloting error where we lose a percent or so every time.

Last show, I thought she’d come onto the wrong lead and corrected it, completely botching the movement and setting up for a strange start of the 15 M canter circle at A movement.

dressage first level test 3

This show, it felt just as awkward, but I still went into the corner, not wanting to make the same mistake again.  Of course, this time it was the wrong lead…

She spent the night in an outdoor paddock in a huge pile of shavings under a tree, and stood nicely for snail-pace braiding in an all new barn early the next day.  Wonderful mare!

gray horse in dressage test

Sunday – rated show, the Foothills Fall Classic for two different judges.  We impressed with an 8 for the entry halt, the rest was, well, pretty tight backed…

tight backed horse in dressage

Both tests went better, and with scores usually a “little harder to get” at a rated show it was great to get a 63.1 in the first one and a 4th place.  She didn’t exactly impress (You need a real trot lengthening for that.  “Quickens” is the standard comment for us.).

keeping tempo in dressage canter

The last test was “slower”, she fell out of canter at one point and seemed a little overdone.  No ribbon there, at 6th place, but a 62.3.  So proud of her for still getting a good qualified score with all that!

gray dressage horse

With this, it is NOT time to gear up for second level.  At all.  We’re far away from “correct dressage”, and she’s still difficult to access, both over her back and in the contact.

Thrilled to have some pictures of her working well!  Over the winter there’s a lot of homework to do to figure out how to create a more relaxed horse.  I think we’ve just hit that roadblock that keeps many riders from ever getting to second level…  Or, we’ve been stuck there the whole time,  just didn’t realize it until now 🙂

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

  1. Glad you had a very good weekend. Enjoy it, then start on charting out what you need to move to the next level. That’s the advice my girls would lend. Deborah will write you later.

    We’re back home in Colorado. My girls had two good weekends. Next up, the Nationals in Las Vegas in 2-1/2 weeks.

  2. Wonderful pictures-I love them all! You and Valiosa look…just perfect together, and GREAT JOB at the show!! You two are amazing. ❤

