How To Get Your Horse To Eat Just About Any Supplement

Got a picky eater who just won’t finish that expensive bucket of supplements?

Here’s a Dressage On A Dime Tip:

Bake it into cookies, dividing the total amount of cookies by the amount of scooped servings of the supplement included in the batter batch!

Introducing Little Ellie’s Horse Cookies™.

Turd-shaped, because that’s so sensible.

Got at least one friend who’ll smile at finally seeing these things. He named them, the recipe is mine.

50 cookies made with 10 servings of refuse-to-eat-stomach-supplement = 5 lip-smacking cookies per serving.

Baked with wholesome oats, molasses, ripe pears from my backyard, and secret sauce.

Next batch – Coat Care Cookies with Refuse-to-eat-even-more-expensive-omega-supplement. Followed by Thirsty Tarts with No-way-will-I-eat-that-electrolytes.

No waste! How fun is that?!

Closing with a view of barn owner and friend – I got the barn decked out for fall. Obviously I’m very excited about temps staying solidly below 85° F. Soon.