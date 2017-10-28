Got a picky eater who just won’t finish that expensive bucket of supplements?
Here’s a Dressage On A Dime Tip:
Bake it into cookies, dividing the total amount of cookies by the amount of scooped servings of the supplement included in the batter batch!
Introducing Little Ellie’s Horse Cookies™.
Turd-shaped, because that’s so sensible.
Got at least one friend who’ll smile at finally seeing these things. He named them, the recipe is mine.
50 cookies made with 10 servings of refuse-to-eat-stomach-supplement = 5 lip-smacking cookies per serving.
Baked with wholesome oats, molasses, ripe pears from my backyard, and secret sauce.
Next batch – Coat Care Cookies with Refuse-to-eat-even-more-expensive-omega-supplement. Followed by Thirsty Tarts with No-way-will-I-eat-that-electrolytes.
No waste! How fun is that?!
Closing with a view of barn owner and friend – I got the barn decked out for fall. Obviously I’m very excited about temps staying solidly below 85° F. Soon.
3 thoughts on “How To Get Your Horse To Eat Just About Any Supplement”
I stand in awe of anyone who so manages their time as to be able to bake cookies for their horse AND decorate their barn. Our old dobbins get their Smart Paks chucked in with their pellet mash in the morning, and they all eat ’em up. Although sometimes we have to get more creative with meds like bute, in which case Mrs. Pasture’s Cookie Crumbs come into play.
I have to confess this is not an issue I’ve ever experienced; our horses were what you might call “easy keepers”-ahem-but I doff my helmet to you for this ingenious and creative solution!! Well done!
